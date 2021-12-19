Financial Survey: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) versus Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AmerisourceBergen and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmerisourceBergen 0 4 6 0 2.60 Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00

AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus target price of $142.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmerisourceBergen $213.99 billion 0.12 $1.54 billion $7.39 16.94 Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.40 billion N/A $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmerisourceBergen.

Profitability

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmerisourceBergen 0.72% 2,040.08% 3.75% Chugai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats Chugai Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies. The Other segment focuses on global commercialization services and animal health; and includes AmerisourceBergen Consulting Services ABCS, World Courier, and MWI. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, PA.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan. The Overseas business comprises of sales and production in Europe, Taiwan and China. The company was founded by Juzo Ueno on March 10, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

