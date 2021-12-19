Financial Survey: Lithium (LTUM) versus Its Rivals

Lithium (OTCMKTS: LTUM) is one of 38 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Competitors 212 641 724 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Lithium’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A -$160,000.00 -25.30 Lithium Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.06

Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% Lithium Competitors -71.20% -74.92% -13.01%

Summary

Lithium rivals beat Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

