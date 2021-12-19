Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Cut to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

FFLWF opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

