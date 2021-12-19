First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of THFF opened at $44.81 on Friday. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $576.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

