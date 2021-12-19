First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in First Solar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,444 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,411 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 350,098 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in First Solar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,142 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. KeyCorp started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

FSLR opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

