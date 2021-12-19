First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

