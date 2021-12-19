First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 192.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

