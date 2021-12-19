First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 952,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

