FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Gap Up to $62.87

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.87, but opened at $64.53. FirstCash shares last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

