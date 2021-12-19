Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Sells $1,108,050.02 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

