Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

GILD stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

