Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,821 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,693 shares of company stock valued at $81,792,477 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

CHD stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

