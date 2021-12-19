Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRGB. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth $223,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

