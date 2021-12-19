Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 213.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $273.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.32 and its 200 day moving average is $339.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,958 shares of company stock worth $25,758,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

