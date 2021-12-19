Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,058 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

