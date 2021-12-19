Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,129,000 after acquiring an additional 96,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

