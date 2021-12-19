Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Get Flywire alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.64 on Friday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 39,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,389.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,950 shares of company stock worth $15,048,505 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flywire (FLYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.