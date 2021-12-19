Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,090 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.