Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

