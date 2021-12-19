Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 2.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

NYSE IFF opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

