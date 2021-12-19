Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

