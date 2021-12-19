Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

