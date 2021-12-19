Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $112.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

