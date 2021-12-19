Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

