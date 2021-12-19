Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,375 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

SMLF opened at $54.79 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

