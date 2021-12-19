Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 14,191 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Stephens increased their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

