Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 3,960 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Big Lots worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

