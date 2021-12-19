Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

