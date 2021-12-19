Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,430,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 407,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

