Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 50,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

