Freicoin (FRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $158.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $572,404.38 and $158.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

