Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.
FYBR stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.
In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.