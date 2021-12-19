Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

FYBR stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

