Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of ULCC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,358.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

