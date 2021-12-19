FunFair Price Tops $0.0471 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

