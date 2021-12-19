Funko, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

FNKO opened at $17.27 on Friday. Funko has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $89,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

