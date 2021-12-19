FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $117.89 million and $6.30 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006999 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

