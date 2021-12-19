Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Critical Review

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and Rare Element Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 260.66%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Rare Element Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.15) -4.07 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$3.23 million ($0.04) -28.00

Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -13.96% -12.77% Rare Element Resources N/A -527.18% -195.19%

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Rare Element Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.