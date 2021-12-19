FY2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised by Analyst

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

