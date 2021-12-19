FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

CSLLY opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CSL has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

