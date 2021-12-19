FY2022 EPS Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $117.02.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

