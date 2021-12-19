Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Amundi purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $205.17 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average is $221.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

