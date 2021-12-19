Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $173.89. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

