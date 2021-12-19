Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 61,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $349.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

