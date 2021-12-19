Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

