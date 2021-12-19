Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.78 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.