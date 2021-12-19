Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

