Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,315 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,529 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,098. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $54.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

