Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 47.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.55 and its 200-day moving average is $288.11. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

