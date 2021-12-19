Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.45 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,697,000 after buying an additional 638,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

