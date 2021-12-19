Garner Asset Management Corp Has $951,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

